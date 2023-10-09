Facebook
Body of male discovered in pond at Baton Rouge park, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police said the body of a male was found in a pond at a park on the afternoon of Monday, October 9.

According to authorities, the body was discovered around 2:30 p.m. at the park on Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge.

Police said they are still investigating how the male died.

Details about the identity of the male were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

