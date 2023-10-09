Body of male discovered in pond at Baton Rouge park, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police said the body of a male was found in a pond at a park on the afternoon of Monday, October 9.

According to authorities, the body was discovered around 2:30 p.m. at the park on Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge.

Police said they are still investigating how the male died.

Details about the identity of the male were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

