Body of male discovered in Baton Rouge pond, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police said the body of a male was found in a pond on the afternoon of Monday, October 9.

According to authorities, the body was discovered around 2:30 p.m. on Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge.

Police said they are still investigating how the male died.

Details about the identity of the male were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

