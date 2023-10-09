Body of male discovered in Baton Rouge pond, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police said the body of a male was found in a pond on the afternoon of Monday, October 9.

According to authorities, the body was discovered around 2:30 p.m. on Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge.

Police said they are still investigating how the male died.

Details about the identity of the male were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

