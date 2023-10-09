Body of male discovered in Baton Rouge pond, police say
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police said the body of a male was found in a pond on the afternoon of Monday, October 9.
According to authorities, the body was discovered around 2:30 p.m. on Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge.
Police said they are still investigating how the male died.
Details about the identity of the male were not released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.