Bike ride across 3 states to honor fallen heroes

The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Foundation is honoring 12 fallen heroes with a bike ride on Monday,...
The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Foundation is honoring 12 fallen heroes with a bike ride on Monday, Oct. 14.(Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Foundation is honoring 12 fallen heroes with a bike ride on Monday, Oct. 14.

The team will begin its trip in Holden, La. around 11:20 a.m.

The group plans to pedal over 415 miles in five 5 days, crossing three states and ending their ride on Oct. 13 in Orange Beach, Alabama.

The team that is traveling is made up of active and retired first responders from multiple agencies.

Late sergeant Nick Tullier and Louisiana State Trooper Adam C. Gaubert are among the 12 heroes that will be honored.

