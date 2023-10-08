Proceeds from pumpkin patch will go to good cause

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is invited to come out and enjoy the annual pumpkin patch at the Jefferson United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.

The church is located at 10328 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge. Organizers said the pumpkin patch is behind the church’s sanctuary.

There are more than 2,500 pumpkins for sale. You can purchase a pumpkin or simply enjoy the pumpkin patch Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on Sunday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For people who want to enjoy the atmosphere of the pumpkin patch, there are several photo taking opportunities available.

Proceeds from the pumpkin patch will help benefit Habitat for Humanity, Hope Ministries, the UMC Children’s Home, and other groups.

There will also be a special trunk-or-treat event for school-aged kids on Sunday, October 22, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. People are invited to arrive at the pumpkin patch in costume to enjoy some treats.

According to organizers, the pumpkin patch will stay open until Halloween or until supplies run out.

