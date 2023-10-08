Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Proceeds from pumpkin patch will go to good cause

The public is invited to come out and enjoy the annual pumpkin patch at the Jefferson United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is invited to come out and enjoy the annual pumpkin patch at the Jefferson United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.

The church is located at 10328 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge. Organizers said the pumpkin patch is behind the church’s sanctuary.

There are more than 2,500 pumpkins for sale. You can purchase a pumpkin or simply enjoy the pumpkin patch Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on Sunday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For people who want to enjoy the atmosphere of the pumpkin patch, there are several photo taking opportunities available.

Proceeds from the pumpkin patch will help benefit Habitat for Humanity, Hope Ministries, the UMC Children’s Home, and other groups.

There will also be a special trunk-or-treat event for school-aged kids on Sunday, October 22, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. People are invited to arrive at the pumpkin patch in costume to enjoy some treats.

According to organizers, the pumpkin patch will stay open until Halloween or until supplies run out.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of a Walker High School student claims school administrators wronged her daughter...
‘I don’t want this to happen to someone else’s child:’ Mother speaks out after child faces school backlash for dancing
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
1 person killed in head-on crash, troopers say
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 6
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says

Latest News

SGFD to host first-ever ‘Fire Safety Friday’
BREC to host multiple Halloween events throughout month of October
Vigil
Families, community to honor 2023 homicide victims during vigil
Heart of Louisiana: Poetry
Heart of Louisiana: Poetry
Baker family wellness expo to focus on keeping you healthy