Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Walker High Principal reinstates scholarship endorsement and privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines

The mother of a Walker High School student claims school administrators wronged her daughter after taking away school privileges for dancing at a private party.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The principal of Walker High School released a statement Sunday afternoon, October 8, on the Kaylee Timonet situation, following public backlash towards his decision to take away her school privileges after a video surfaced of her dancing at a private party at an off-site location following homecoming.

In the statement, Principal Jason St. Pierre said he has apologized to the Timonets and will reinstate Kaylee’s position on the Student Government Association and reinstate his scholarship endorsement for her.

“At Walker High, we strive to place our students first in every decision so they may be prepared for whatever career path they may aspire to take, and I believe my action will assist in doing that,” said St. Pierre in the statement.

Rachel Timonet, Kaylee’s mom, told WAFB a fun homecoming weekend cost her daughter a high-achieving scholarship and her title as a member of student government. She says the punishment came shortly after the video of her dancing with friends at the private venue posted online by the DJ.

“If it was something that she did on school grounds and they called her in and addressed it, that’s fine. But when you address something that somebody is doing because of a personal belief,” Timonet said on Friday, October 6 to WAFB. “I was physically there watching her do it. If I would have thought it was inappropriate in any way, I would have corrected my child.”

St. Pierre said he met with district staff and is hopeful to rectify this situation for Kaylee to enjoy the remainder of her senior year.

“The SGA was created to give students a voice in their school and their community, to promote leadership qualities, and to represent their school with pride, enthusiasm, and respect. Our student government members are held to a high standard of student behavior. While I stand by that premise, I do believe that standard deserves the input of not just myself and top administrators, but also those student leaders. I hope to create a path moving forward where we can work together to create clear expectations for all,” he said.

Read the full statement from Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre below:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
1 person killed in head-on crash, troopers say
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says

Latest News

BR animal shelter waiving adoption fees for ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
Southern University
Southern University homecoming festivities begin Sunday
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says
Jefferson United Methodist Church pumpkin patch
Proceeds from pumpkin patch will go to good cause