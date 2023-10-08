Coldest start in five months

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Sunday morning, we’re waking up to the coldest start since last May with temperatures in the lower 50s!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8 (WAFB)

Today will be mostly sunny and nice with highs in the upper 70s, also less breezy than yesterday. Tonight into Monday morning will be even colder with lows near 50 in the downtown area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8 (WAFB)

Monday and Tuesday look dry and nice, then rain returns to our area Wednesday, with lingering chances through Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8 (WAFB)

That will be the timing of our next significant cold front, which will clear through the region before the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8 (WAFB)

In the extended, expect more Fall-like weather to continue!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.