Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Coldest start in five months

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, October 8.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Sunday morning, we’re waking up to the coldest start since last May with temperatures in the lower 50s!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8(WAFB)

Today will be mostly sunny and nice with highs in the upper 70s, also less breezy than yesterday. Tonight into Monday morning will be even colder with lows near 50 in the downtown area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8(WAFB)

Monday and Tuesday look dry and nice, then rain returns to our area Wednesday, with lingering chances through Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8(WAFB)

That will be the timing of our next significant cold front, which will clear through the region before the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8(WAFB)

In the extended, expect more Fall-like weather to continue!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 8(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of a Walker High School student claims school administrators wronged her daughter...
‘I don’t want this to happen to someone else’s child:’ Mother speaks out after child faces school backlash for dancing
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
1 person killed in head-on crash, troopers say
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 6
In upper right corner, New Orleans police can be seen investigating the shooting of two people...
Woman shoots two people on Bourbon Street early Saturday, NOPD says

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, October 8.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, October 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Fall feel for now, tropical air mass by mid week
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, October 7.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, October 7
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Friday, Oct. 6.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Oct. 6