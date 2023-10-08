Facebook
4 Chicago officers among 9 injured in crash while pursuing shooting suspects

Officers found the vehicle involved in a double shooting in Chicago's Washington Park...
Officers found the vehicle involved in a double shooting in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, and a crash happened, leaving police vehicles mangled. Officers had to be extracted from the car.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - Four people are in custody after several Chicago police officers were injured in a crash while pursuing suspects in a double shooting, officials said.

Police say the shooting happened outside of the 3rd Police District about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were near the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up, and at least one person inside opened fire, police said.

The man, who was shot in his thigh, and the woman, who was grazed in her buttocks, were both taken to the hospital in good condition.

Officers found the vehicle involved in the shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood, and a crash happened, leaving police vehicles mangled. Officers had to be extracted from the car.

The Chicago Fire Department said three police officers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A fourth officer took himself to the hospital.

State Rep. Angie Guerrero-Cuellar released a statement, saying her husband is one of the injured officers.

Five civilians were also taken to the hospital in good condition, according to the fire department.

Police say they took four offenders into custody and recovered two handguns. Charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

