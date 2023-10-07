Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Week 6 of the high school football season is here and some teams are entering district play while others have already started. The road to the Caesars Superdome continues.

Thursday :

MATCH-UP SCORE St. Michael vs. West Feliciana 13-14 Live Oak vs. Denham Springs 21-14 Kentwood vs. Thrive Academy 40-0 White Castle vs. Ascension Christian 48-7 Istrouma vs. McKinley 7-26 Ascension Catholic vs. St. John 62-19 Capitol vs. Episcopal 0-48 Pearl River vs. Loranger 46-38 Independence vs. St. Helena 8-6 Donaldsonville vs. Berwick 22-19 Slaughter C.C. vs. Jewel Sumner 14-46 Mandeville vs. Ponchatoula 21-44 Slidell vs. Hammond 26-43

Friday :

MATCH-UP Score Liberty Magnet vs. Catholic B.R. Riverside Academy vs. St. Martin’s Collegiate B.R. vs. Parkview Baptist Woodlawn B.R. vs. Zachary St. Amant vs. East Ascension Central Private vs. Southern Lab Dutchtown vs. Walker Brusly vs. Plaquemine Lake Charles College Prep vs. St. James Belaire vs. Broadmoor Mentorship vs. Glen Oaks Central B.R. vs. Scotlandville Madison Prep vs. Port Allen Dunham vs. Northeast Baker vs. East Feliciana Sacred Heart vs. Catholic Pointe Coupee MLK Charter vs. Tara Beau Chene vs. Livonia Amite vs. Bogalusa Albany vs. Pine Varnado vs. West St. John Pope John Paul II vs. St. Thomas Aquinas East Iberville vs. Lafayette Renaissance South Lafourche vs. Assumption South Terrebonne vs. Lutcher St. Charles Catholic vs. Abbeville

