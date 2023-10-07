Facebook
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 6

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Week 6 of the high school football season is here and some teams are entering district play while others have already started. The road to the Caesars Superdome continues.

Thursday:

MATCH-UPSCORE
St. Michael vs. West Feliciana13-14
Live Oak vs. Denham Springs21-14
Kentwood vs. Thrive Academy40-0
White Castle vs. Ascension Christian48-7
Istrouma vs. McKinley7-26
Ascension Catholic vs. St. John62-19
Capitol vs. Episcopal0-48
Pearl River vs. Loranger46-38
Independence vs. St. Helena8-6
Donaldsonville vs. Berwick22-19
Slaughter C.C. vs. Jewel Sumner14-46
Mandeville vs. Ponchatoula21-44
Slidell vs. Hammond26-43

Friday:

MATCH-UPScore
Liberty Magnet vs. Catholic B.R.
Riverside Academy vs. St. Martin’s
Collegiate B.R. vs. Parkview Baptist
Woodlawn B.R. vs. Zachary
St. Amant vs. East Ascension
Central Private vs. Southern Lab
Dutchtown vs. Walker
Brusly vs. Plaquemine
Lake Charles College Prep vs. St. James
Belaire vs. Broadmoor
Mentorship vs. Glen Oaks
Central B.R. vs. Scotlandville
Madison Prep vs. Port Allen
Dunham vs. Northeast
Baker vs. East Feliciana
Sacred Heart vs. Catholic Pointe Coupee
MLK Charter vs. Tara
Beau Chene vs. Livonia
Amite vs. Bogalusa
Albany vs. Pine
Varnado vs. West St. John
Pope John Paul II vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
East Iberville vs. Lafayette Renaissance
South Lafourche vs. Assumption
South Terrebonne vs. Lutcher
St. Charles Catholic vs. Abbeville

