Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Week 6 of the high school football season is here and some teams are entering district play while others have already started. The road to the Caesars Superdome continues.
Thursday:
|MATCH-UP
|SCORE
|St. Michael vs. West Feliciana
|13-14
|Live Oak vs. Denham Springs
|21-14
|Kentwood vs. Thrive Academy
|40-0
|White Castle vs. Ascension Christian
|48-7
|Istrouma vs. McKinley
|7-26
|Ascension Catholic vs. St. John
|62-19
|Capitol vs. Episcopal
|0-48
|Pearl River vs. Loranger
|46-38
|Independence vs. St. Helena
|8-6
|Donaldsonville vs. Berwick
|22-19
|Slaughter C.C. vs. Jewel Sumner
|14-46
|Mandeville vs. Ponchatoula
|21-44
|Slidell vs. Hammond
|26-43
Friday:
|MATCH-UP
|Score
|Liberty Magnet vs. Catholic B.R.
|Riverside Academy vs. St. Martin’s
|Collegiate B.R. vs. Parkview Baptist
|Woodlawn B.R. vs. Zachary
|St. Amant vs. East Ascension
|Central Private vs. Southern Lab
|Dutchtown vs. Walker
|Brusly vs. Plaquemine
|Lake Charles College Prep vs. St. James
|Belaire vs. Broadmoor
|Mentorship vs. Glen Oaks
|Central B.R. vs. Scotlandville
|Madison Prep vs. Port Allen
|Dunham vs. Northeast
|Baker vs. East Feliciana
|Sacred Heart vs. Catholic Pointe Coupee
|MLK Charter vs. Tara
|Beau Chene vs. Livonia
|Amite vs. Bogalusa
|Albany vs. Pine
|Varnado vs. West St. John
|Pope John Paul II vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
|East Iberville vs. Lafayette Renaissance
|South Lafourche vs. Assumption
|South Terrebonne vs. Lutcher
|St. Charles Catholic vs. Abbeville
