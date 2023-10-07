Facebook
Saturday is final day to vote early for Oct. 14 election

(Lauren McCally)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters are running out of time to cast their ballots early for the Oct. 14 election.

The final day to vote early is Saturday, Oct. 7. The polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for details about early voting locations throughout the Baton Rouge area.

Voters will see several important elections on the ballot. They include the race for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, and more. Voters can see a sample ballot by going to GeauxVote.com.

In order to cast your ballot, you will need to bring a valid ID to the polls. That can include a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via the LA Wallet app.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 10, by 4:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the deadline for a registrar of voters to receive an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 13, by 4:30 p.m.

