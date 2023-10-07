Facebook
Health event to offer free health screenings, cooking demonstrations, more at Raising Cane’s River Center

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An event will offer free health screenings, cooking demonstrations, and more on Saturday, October 7.

The event is being hosted by Ochsner and the Urban League of Louisiana and is being called the Big Health Event.

All of the activities will take place at the Raising Cane’s River Center in downtown Baton Rouge. Organizers said the doors will open at 10 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m.

Free screenings will include blood pressure checks, cholesterol checks, blood sugar and glucose checks, body mass index checks, vision tests for adults and children, prostate cancer tests, HIV testing, hepatitis C testing, syphilis testing, and more.

There will also be expert health panels, healthy cooking demonstrations from chefs, a fitness and movement zone with personal trainers, a kids’ zone with sports and STEM activities, flu shots, and more.

“We are honored that Ochsner is the presenting sponsor for this impactful event, reflecting our deep-rooted dedication to fostering healthier communities,” said Dr. Aldo Russo, regional medical director for Ochsner Baton Rouge. “The Big Health Event promises to be an enriching experience for all, touching on the diverse needs of individuals and families while underscoring Ochsner’s commitment to preventive care.”

While the event is free and open to the public, you should register ahead of time. Click here for more details.

