Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fall weather is here

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, October 7.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect today as we are in the wake of last night’s cold front that dropped temperatures. We’ll see dry, breezy, and cooler conditions with highs only in the 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 7(WAFB)

LSU football travels to Missouri, with even colder weather up there, but it should stay dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 7(WAFB)

As for Southern, they will have a cool night in the 60s for the game against Florida A&M.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 7(WAFB)

The weekend forecast is dry with highs only in the upper 70s both days under mainly sunny skies. Sunday morning will be the coolest with temperatures starting in the low 50s in Baton Rouge! Forecast lows over the next 10 days will continue to be fall-like, with lows ranging from the low 50s to 60s the next ten days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 7(WAFB)

In the extended, not much rain, but a few rain chances move in mid to late next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 7(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baton Rouge Police Department
Mayor is handed exam scores of each candidate for BRPD Police Chief
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed it happened in the 3800 block of...
Electrical malfunction sparks early morning house fire; man hurt, 3 displaced
Crash on I-12 east
40-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on interstate, officials confirm
The mother of a Walker High School student claims school administrators wronged her daughter...
‘I don’t want this to happen to someone else’s child:’ Mother speaks out after child faces school backlash for dancing
Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball World Tour to Baton Rouge.
Savannah Bananas headed to Baton Rouge in March 2024

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, October 7.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, October 7
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Friday, Oct. 6.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Oct. 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 6
Fall finally makes an appearance this weekend
Jared Silverman gives the 4 p.m. forecast on Friday, Oct. 6.
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Oct. 6