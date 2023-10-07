Fall weather is here

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect today as we are in the wake of last night’s cold front that dropped temperatures. We’ll see dry, breezy, and cooler conditions with highs only in the 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 7 (WAFB)

LSU football travels to Missouri, with even colder weather up there, but it should stay dry.

As for Southern, they will have a cool night in the 60s for the game against Florida A&M.

The weekend forecast is dry with highs only in the upper 70s both days under mainly sunny skies. Sunday morning will be the coolest with temperatures starting in the low 50s in Baton Rouge! Forecast lows over the next 10 days will continue to be fall-like, with lows ranging from the low 50s to 60s the next ten days.

In the extended, not much rain, but a few rain chances move in mid to late next week.

