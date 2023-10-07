Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Community leaders rally in support of BRPD Chief Paul after emotional speech towards Metro Council

Dozens of people held another rally in support of Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul on Friday, Oct. 6.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of people held another rally in support of Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul on Friday, Oct. 6.

Chief Paul has faced calls to resign after an emotional outburst during a recent Baton Rouge Metro meeting. Members were discussing allegations of alleged misconduct inside the so-called Brave Cave when Paul expressed his frustration with the council.

Paul accused some members of having backdoor meetings to try to get him removed as the police chief during his emotional rant.

Councilwoman Denise Amoroso, Councilman Aaron Moak, and Councilwoman Jennifer Racca issued statements demanding the chief to step down.

“Our officers are hurting,” said Paul. “They’re hurting because of the investigations that are going on. Some of hurting because of the words I said.”

Chief Paul said he has no plan to step down from his position ahead of his retirement this fall, and Mayor Broome has said she has no plans to fire him.

In fact, people at the most recent rally are pleading for Paul to postpone his retirement and remain as chief.

“If there is more chief in you, then you cannot walk away. But if your assignment is complete, then you have to do what God tells you to do,” said one supporter.

It’s a last-minute push that some are asking Paul to consider.

“If you’re not done, we’re going to embrace you and tell you to finish the assignment. Because if you don’t finish what God is telling you, he’s going to reroute you somewhere else, but you have to finish the assignment,” said Cathy Toliver, the rally organizer.

Paul confirmed to WAFB that his last day is Nov. 3.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-12 east
40-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on interstate, officials confirm
Morgan Freche
Former Loranger teacher accused of giving birth to student’s child out on bond
10 people sentenced after investigation into drug trafficking ring based in Ascension Parish
Melanie Curtin
Conviction thrown out for woman tied to former LPSO deputy rape case; prosecutors to appeal to State Supreme Court
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed it happened in the 3800 block of...
Electrical malfunction sparks early morning house fire; man hurt, 3 displaced

Latest News

Dozens of people held another rally in support of Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul on...
Community leaders rally in support of BRPD Chief Paul after emotional speech towards Metro Council
A football game at Thibodaux High School was abruptly halted after the Lafourche Parish...
Shots reported fired near Thibodaux High School during football game; game canceled
New memorial garden honoring Ascension Parish First Responders
New memorial garden honoring Ascension Parish First Responders
The mother of a Walker High School student claims school administrators wronged her daughter...
‘I don’t want this to happen to someone else’s child:’ Mother speaks out after child faces school backlash for dancing