Community leaders rally in support of BRPD Chief Paul after emotional speech towards Metro Council

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of people held another rally in support of Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul on Friday, Oct. 6.

Chief Paul has faced calls to resign after an emotional outburst during a recent Baton Rouge Metro meeting. Members were discussing allegations of alleged misconduct inside the so-called Brave Cave when Paul expressed his frustration with the council.

Paul accused some members of having backdoor meetings to try to get him removed as the police chief during his emotional rant.

Councilwoman Denise Amoroso, Councilman Aaron Moak, and Councilwoman Jennifer Racca issued statements demanding the chief to step down.

“Our officers are hurting,” said Paul. “They’re hurting because of the investigations that are going on. Some of hurting because of the words I said.”

Chief Paul said he has no plan to step down from his position ahead of his retirement this fall, and Mayor Broome has said she has no plans to fire him.

In fact, people at the most recent rally are pleading for Paul to postpone his retirement and remain as chief.

“If there is more chief in you, then you cannot walk away. But if your assignment is complete, then you have to do what God tells you to do,” said one supporter.

It’s a last-minute push that some are asking Paul to consider.

“If you’re not done, we’re going to embrace you and tell you to finish the assignment. Because if you don’t finish what God is telling you, he’s going to reroute you somewhere else, but you have to finish the assignment,” said Cathy Toliver, the rally organizer.

Paul confirmed to WAFB that his last day is Nov. 3.

