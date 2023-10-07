Facebook
BR animal shelter waiving adoption fees for ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Companion Animal Alliance animal shelter in Baton Rouge is offering waived adoption fees as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event.

The shelter is waiving the fees for all spayed/neutered pets between Thursday, October 5, and Sunday, October 8, as well as Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15.

Companion Animal Alliance desperately needs people to consider adoptions. Just in the first four days of October, the shelter has taken in more than 100 animals. The shelter has also operated at critical capacity for much of 2023.

Animal shelters across the country are also dealing with ongoing capacity issues, making the call for adoptions even more urgent.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. “The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home.”

The Companion Animal Alliance shelter is located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge.

For more information about the shelter and adopting a pet, click here.

