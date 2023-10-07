Facebook
1 person killed in head-on crash, troopers say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the morning of Saturday, October 7, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Highway 90 near Big Four Corners Road in St. Mary Parish.

According to LSP, the crash claimed the life of John Tardy, 59, of Franklin.

Tardy was driving east in a Dodge Ram on Highway 90 just before the crash happened, authorities said. They added that at the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado was being driven west on Highway 90. For unknown reasons, the Dodge Ram crossed through the median and crashed head-on into the Chevrolet Silverado, according to LSP.

Troopers said that Tardy was not restrained and died at the scene from his injuries. The driver of the Silverado was also unrestrained and was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, troopers added.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

