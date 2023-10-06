SGFD to host first-ever ‘Fire Safety Friday’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department is inviting the community to its first-ever “Fire Safety Friday” event on October 6.

Since October is Fire Prevention Month, the department will have several activities available for kids and families to enjoy.

There will be a chance to create friendship bracelets and snacks, safety education, and more. Caregivers must remain present.

Fire Safety Friday is happening from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the St. George Fire Department’s headquarters located at 14100 Airline Highway.

If you can’t make it this time, don’t worry. SGFD will also host Fire Safety Friday on Oct. 13 and Oct. 20.

