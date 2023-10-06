Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SGFD to host first-ever ‘Fire Safety Friday’

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department is inviting the community to its first-ever “Fire Safety Friday” event on October 6.

Since October is Fire Prevention Month, the department will have several activities available for kids and families to enjoy.

Click here to RSVP.

There will be a chance to create friendship bracelets and snacks, safety education, and more. Caregivers must remain present.

Fire Safety Friday is happening from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the St. George Fire Department’s headquarters located at 14100 Airline Highway.

Since October is Fire Prevention Month, the department will have several activities available...
Since October is Fire Prevention Month, the department will have several activities available for kids and families to enjoy.(St. George Fire Department)

If you can’t make it this time, don’t worry. SGFD will also host Fire Safety Friday on Oct. 13 and Oct. 20.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-12 east
40-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on interstate, officials confirm
Morgan Freche
Former Loranger teacher accused of giving birth to student’s child out on bond
10 people sentenced after investigation into drug trafficking ring based in Ascension Parish
Melanie Curtin
Conviction thrown out for woman tied to former LPSO deputy rape case; prosecutors to appeal to State Supreme Court
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: 20-year-old shot, killed Tuesday night off Howell Range Ave.

Latest News

BREC to host multiple Halloween events throughout month of October
Vigil
Families, community to honor 2023 homicide victims during vigil
Heart of Louisiana: Poetry
Heart of Louisiana: Poetry
Baker family wellness expo to focus on keeping you healthy