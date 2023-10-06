Savannah Bananas headed to Baton Rouge in March 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Savannah Bananas are coming to Baton Rouge next year. Their unique brand of baseball, quirky play, and rules have made them a must-see anywhere they travel.

The team announced its 2024 Banana Ball World Tour will make a stop in Baton Rouge for a three-night stretch of games on March 14-16 in the Alex Box Stadium.

The Savannah Bananas are coming to Baton Rouge in March 2024. (Savannah Bananas)

According to Visit Baton Rouge, Savannah Bananas is a circus-like baseball team based in Savannah, Ga., that gained significant notoriety for their unique take on America’s favorite pastime. They were made popular by their in-game entertainment and social media presence, the Bananas have sold out every game since 2016.

“As a baseball destination with a loyal fanbase and electric atmosphere, it’s only fitting that the Bananas have selected Baton Rouge to host their first-ever game in a college baseball stadium,” said Jill Kidder, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “It’s truly going to be bananas to see all of the excitement and entertainment that follows them wherever they go!”

Tickets to their games go on sale about two months before the event. For a chance to buy tickets, fans can join the ticket lottery list before Dec. 1, 2023. The random drawing will take place two months before the events.

Tickets start at $35 on their website, Fans First Tickets. Tickets can also be bought through third parties, such as Stub Hub and Ticketmaster. Tickets will not be sold by the LSU Athletics ticket office. VIP meet-and-greet tickets start at $100. Children three and under are free.

For more information, visit the Savannah Bananas’ website.

