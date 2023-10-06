Saints, Carr say that offense needs to continue to get ball in Kamara’s hands to overcome woes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are just two days away from a Saints-Patriots showdown at Gillette Stadium.

With the recent struggles on offense, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael says he has to be better moving forward.

One key is getting the ball in Alvin Kamara’s hands.

Last Sunday, Kamara had 24 touches, but there was little production to show for it, and fans felt the team was force-feeding Kamara.

Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael says he knows he has to do better at disguising how he wants to use Kamara.

“Anytime the ball is in his hands, he has a chance to be electric,” Carmicheal said. “We weren’t explosive at all in any personnel last week with anyone and I think that, you know, we got to find ways to get the ball in his (Kamara’s) hands.”

“He’s one of the best players in space with the ball in his hands,” said Saints quarterback Derek Carr about Kamara. “And he’s, he’s proven that for a long time. He picked up some big yards for us in this last game. You go back on the film, he’s scoring some long touchdowns on some stuff.”

Kick-off Sunday in New England is set for noon.

