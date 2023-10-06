Residents left picking up pieces of glass after multiple cars are broken into at senior living apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are trying to figure out who broke into dozens of vehicles Thursday night at a senior housing complex.

According to officials, the break-ins occurred at Alexander Harvey Apartments on Hollywood Street.

“We should be able to stay here without people breaking into our cars,” said Kenneth Franklin.

“I don’t deserve this. The rest of the people don’t deserve this,” said Mary Day a resident at the housing complex.

Residents state that this is not the first time this has happened.

“This has to stop. We should not have to live in fear,” said Carl Franklin another resident.

WAFB tried to speak to management regarding the brank-ins and ran into more residents, sitting and waiting to voice their concerns.

“This is not fair. Why do old people have to go through this,” Johnnie May Howard said.

Residents are saying the break-ins are taking money from their pockets they don’t have.

“I’m on a fixed income. I can’t afford 200 dollars,” said Kenneth.

Now the residents are fed up and worried about their safety and begging for management to do more to secure the property.

“We need more security around here. We need more lights,” said Kenneth.

WAFB was asked to leave before we could get any answers.

