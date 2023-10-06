Pair arrested for allegedly assaulting officer, barricading themselves in trailer

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop allegedly led to the assault of an officer and a standoff on Friday, October 6.

According to Morgan City Police Department, Marvin Williamson, 63, is charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence, and Improper Lighting.

Marvin Williamson (Morgan City Police Department)

Valerie Williamson, 53, is charged with Battery on a Police Officer, Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence, and Interfering with a Law Enforcement Investigation.

Valerie Williamson (Morgan City Police Department)

Police said an officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle with a camper trailer attached. The driver, Marvin Williamson, became very uncooperative and tried to enter the camper trailer while they were speaking. In an attempt to stop him, a struggle ensued.

While the officer was trying to take Williamson into custody, Valerie Williamson came out of the camper trailer and hit the officer, police said. Williamson then armed himself, and the pair fled into the camper, barricading themselves inside, officials added.

Police reportedly surrounded the trailer and negotiators from the Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office tried to get the two to exit.

After they refused to exit and all negotiations failed, chemical agents were deployed, officials said. Shortly after, the pair came out, and after a struggle they were arrested, police added.

According to police, Marvin Williamson had an active arrest warrant. The duo was taken to Morgan City Jail, officials said.

