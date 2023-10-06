Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New memorial garden honoring Ascension Parish First Responders

New memorial garden honoring Ascension Parish First Responders
New memorial garden honoring Ascension Parish First Responders(WAFB)
By Gabriella Mercurio
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - 14-year-old Jake Stuntz has been around first responders his entire life.

“My dad has been a firefighter since I was born and I wanted to do something that would not only recognize our fallen heroes but maybe would hit a little closer to home,” said Stuntz.

Stuntz knows the kind of sacrifices they make every time they put on their uniforms.

“They go out every day and not know if they’re going to come home that night because of the job they do and I have a lot of respect for those people that go out there and do that,” said Stuntz.

People like Ascension Parish Fire Chief Eugene Witek and Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Melancon who both died from COVID-19 complications in 2020, and, “Master Trooper Adam Gauber. End of watch, October 9th, 2021,” said Stuntz.

Gauber was on duty, sitting in his patrol car when he was ambushed and killed. Unveiling their names on the First Responder Memorial Garden is something Sheriff Bobby Webre hopes to never see again.

“Some people you may not know on this one, but I know all of them and most of this community knew these men on this wall and we pray this is the last name we put on this wall,” said Webre.

A wall that Stuntz helped design and build from the ground up.

“I’m really happy that it came out way better than I could’ve ever imagined,” said Stuntz.

With the help of community donations, Stuntz’s memorial now stands as a place of remembrance for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s an honor for me as a Sheriff. It’s an honor for us as a Sheriff’s office to be able to provide that place and have such a young man lead the charge on making this happen,” said Webre.

“Just a place to come together and remember they sacrifice their lives for us,” said Stuntz.

The First Responder Memorial Garden is now open for anyone to visit at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-12 east
40-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on interstate, officials confirm
Morgan Freche
Former Loranger teacher accused of giving birth to student’s child out on bond
10 people sentenced after investigation into drug trafficking ring based in Ascension Parish
Melanie Curtin
Conviction thrown out for woman tied to former LPSO deputy rape case; prosecutors to appeal to State Supreme Court
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed it happened in the 3800 block of...
Electrical malfunction sparks early morning house fire; man hurt, 3 displaced

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 6
Fall finally makes an appearance this weekend
Residents left picking up pieces of glass after multiple cars are broken into at senior living...
Residents left picking up pieces of glass after multiple cars are broken into at senior living apartments
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office opened a new study commons at the Waguespack Center in...
New education and resource center in Donaldsonville
Deon Guillory gives the latest recall alert on Sour Rolling Candies, Ram Trucks, and Secura Air...
RECALL ROUNDUP: Sour Rolling Candies, Ram Trucks, and Secura Air Fryer