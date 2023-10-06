New education and resource center in Donaldsonville

DONDALSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office opened a new study commons at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville.

The renovated facility will serve as a place where students can have access to resources that will not only impact their education but also their personal growth.

“In those doors, you will see our community and children having an opportunity to excel,” explained Donaldsonville Mayor, Leroy Sullivan.

Meant to be a safe haven for students, the center will also serve as a study commons.

It will provide high-speed Internet access, a satellite library, a secure courtyard with a meditation garden, and study rooms with tutoring on-site.

“As a school system, literacy at an early age is imperative so is to have a place where they can come and let their guard down and learn and be encouraged to understand,” said Jeff Parent, supervisor of planning and construction for the Ascension Parish School Board.

Although the Sheriff’s office spearheaded the project, many different community organizations along with some private businesses all had a hand in the design and creation of the center.

“If you dream, this community will not let your dream alone,” Sheriff Bobby Webre continued.

