Man injured in early morning house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was injured in an early morning house fire Friday, Oct. 6.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed it happened in the 3800 block of Brady Street near N. 38th Street and Winbourne Avenue.

The fire started after 5:30 a.m.

Around 6 a.m., officials announced the flames were under control and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The injured individual was taken to a hospital with “serious but stable burns,” according to emergency officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

