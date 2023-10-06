LPSO: Man allegedly posed as bank employee to steal money

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating after a man allegedly posed as a bank employee to steal money.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a complaint of someone posing as an employee of JP Morgan Chase Bank from the Denham Springs branch.

Sheriff Jason Ard said, “The victim received a call on their cell phone which they immediately recognized as the phone number from the DS Chase Bank Branch. The victim answered and spoke to a male who identified himself as a Chase Bank employee at the branch. He said he was calling to alert them about their debit card being compromised.”

Sheriff Ard added the suspected thief told the victim they would need to change the PIN number to the debit card.

“Believing the call was legitimate, due to the male having the card number and personal information, the victim followed his direction and verified the current PIN and provided him with the new PIN to have assigned to the card. A few minutes after the call, the victim received alerts that their Chase Bank account had multiple cash withdrawals from the DS Chase ATM,” Ard finished.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating after a man allegedly posed as a bank employee to make withdrawals from someone’s bank account. (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are looking to identify the man accused of theft.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or leave an anonymous tip online via Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

As a reminder, law enforcement says if you receive a call do not give out personal information. If in doubt, hang up and call the LPSO to inquire, or hang up and call your Chase Bank location.

