Fall finally makes an appearance this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front will continue to slowly sink southward toward the coast today, taking any rain chances with it. Some clouds will linger, but the second half of the day should be mainly dry, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Today should be our last day of above normal temperatures for a while.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 6 (WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

Significantly cooler and drier air will arrive in the wake of Friday’s cold front. It will be our first true taste of fall weather, with highs on both days topping out in the upper 70s, and lows reaching the upper 40s to low 50s by Sunday morning. Our one weather concern is an increased fire potential on Saturday. The combination of expected breezy conditions and low relative humidity values has prompted the issuance of a Red Flag Warning. Remember, outdoor burn bans remain in place for the vast majority of our area.

Extended Outlook

Temperatures will gradually moderate into next week and should be near-normal by Wednesday and Thursday. There is some potential for rain during the second half of the week, but there is uncertainty on whether moisture will remain just offshore or move inland.

For now, I’ve got rain chances peaking at 30% or so during the latter part of the week, but it’s worth noting that the Weather Prediction Center indicates the potential for significant rains impacting the area. Another cold front looks to deliver a cool down by the following weekend.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Philippe is spinning just south of Bermuda this morning and should continue to track generally northward over the next few days. It may eventually reach Maine over the weekend as a non-tropical low.

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave getting ready to emerge from Africa. That disturbance is given a 50% chance of development but appears likely to recurve over the open Atlantic.

