Exam results of BRPD Chief applicants released

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The exam results of nearly two dozen people who applied to become the next Chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department have been released.

The Municipal Police and Fire Civil Service Board met Wednesday to approve the official test scores for those candidates.

Leaders of the Civil Service Board said candidates must score 75 percent or higher to advance in the interview process.

The applicant names who passed the exam include:

Darren Ahmed: BRPD Sergeant/ BRPD Public Information Officer

Varden Guillory: LADOTD Motorist Assistance Patrol

Alvin Davis: FEDEX Operations Manager

David Wallace: BRPD Captain

Brian Strong: BRPD Corporal/Detective

Chris Polito: BRPD Captain/Special Ops Bureau Commander

Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services

L’Jean McKneely, Jr.: BRPD Lieutenant, Public Information Officer

Micheal McCarley: BRPD Captain, Internal Affairs

Michael Manning: BRPD Deputy Chief of Police/Chief of Staff

Andrew Malveaux: Lake Charles Police Dept. Sergeant, Professional Standard Division

Clifton Ivey, Jr.: Central Police Department, Asst. Police Chief

Timothy Henderson: Private Investigator, Retired BRPD Lieutenant

Kevin Heinz: BRPD Captain, VCU Commander

Timothy Ballard: BRPD Lieutenant

William Clarida: BRPD Captain

Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief

Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant/Training Academy Director

Conrad Joachim: Ochsner Hospital Security

Congalona Kersh: Sergeant, Court Liason

Thomas Glover

Current BRPD Chief Murphy Paul says he will step down once a new chief is hired.

The deadline to apply for the position was on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Timeline of Police Chief search:

