Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Exam results of BRPD Chief applicants released

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The exam results of nearly two dozen people who applied to become the next Chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department have been released.

The Municipal Police and Fire Civil Service Board met Wednesday to approve the official test scores for those candidates.

Leaders of the Civil Service Board said candidates must score 75 percent or higher to advance in the interview process.

The applicant names who passed the exam include:

  • Darren Ahmed: BRPD Sergeant/ BRPD Public Information Officer
  • Varden Guillory: LADOTD Motorist Assistance Patrol
  • Alvin Davis: FEDEX Operations Manager
  • David Wallace: BRPD Captain
  • Brian Strong: BRPD Corporal/Detective
  • Chris Polito: BRPD Captain/Special Ops Bureau Commander
  • Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services
  • L’Jean McKneely, Jr.: BRPD Lieutenant, Public Information Officer
  • Micheal McCarley: BRPD Captain, Internal Affairs
  • Michael Manning: BRPD Deputy Chief of Police/Chief of Staff
  • Andrew Malveaux: Lake Charles Police Dept. Sergeant, Professional Standard Division
  • Clifton Ivey, Jr.: Central Police Department, Asst. Police Chief
  • Timothy Henderson: Private Investigator, Retired BRPD Lieutenant
  • Kevin Heinz: BRPD Captain, VCU Commander
  • Timothy Ballard: BRPD Lieutenant
  • William Clarida: BRPD Captain
  • Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief
  • Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant/Training Academy Director
  • Conrad Joachim: Ochsner Hospital Security
  • Congalona Kersh: Sergeant, Court Liason
  • Thomas Glover
RELATED LINKS
I-TEAM: Councilmembers call for police chief to resign after explosive Brave Cave hearing; councilman calls second hearing
Mayor Broome addresses recent decrease in crime while giving update to new police chief search
Mayor says police chief’s resignation was not politically motivated
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul announces resignation; Mayor Broome issues statement
Read BRPD Chief Murphy Paul’s resignation letter
City leaders discuss hopes for new police chief

Current BRPD Chief Murphy Paul says he will step down once a new chief is hired.

The deadline to apply for the position was on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Timeline of Police Chief search:

Police Chief search timeline
Police Chief search timeline(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Click here to report a typo.

Most Read

Crash on I-12 east
40-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on interstate, officials confirm
Morgan Freche
Former Loranger teacher accused of giving birth to student’s child out on bond
10 people sentenced after investigation into drug trafficking ring based in Ascension Parish
Melanie Curtin
Conviction thrown out for woman tied to former LPSO deputy rape case; prosecutors to appeal to State Supreme Court
Pile driving begins Oct. 5 on I-10 at City Park Lakes; what drivers, pedestrians need to know

Latest News

YOUR HEALTH: Learning with Marlie: When play becomes progress
YOUR HEALTH: Learning with Marlie: When play becomes progress
Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball World Tour to Baton Rouge.
Savannah Bananas headed to Baton Rouge in March 2024
A federal judge has ruled the Baton Rouge Police Department’s interrogation site known as the...
Brave Cave, BRPD’s ‘torture warehouse’ must remain untouched until visit from defense lawyers
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed it happened in the 3800 block of...
Electrical malfunction sparks early morning house fire; man hurt, 3 displaced