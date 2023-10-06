Exam results of BRPD Chief applicants released
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The exam results of nearly two dozen people who applied to become the next Chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department have been released.
The Municipal Police and Fire Civil Service Board met Wednesday to approve the official test scores for those candidates.
Leaders of the Civil Service Board said candidates must score 75 percent or higher to advance in the interview process.
The applicant names who passed the exam include:
- Darren Ahmed: BRPD Sergeant/ BRPD Public Information Officer
- Varden Guillory: LADOTD Motorist Assistance Patrol
- Alvin Davis: FEDEX Operations Manager
- David Wallace: BRPD Captain
- Brian Strong: BRPD Corporal/Detective
- Chris Polito: BRPD Captain/Special Ops Bureau Commander
- Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services
- L’Jean McKneely, Jr.: BRPD Lieutenant, Public Information Officer
- Micheal McCarley: BRPD Captain, Internal Affairs
- Michael Manning: BRPD Deputy Chief of Police/Chief of Staff
- Andrew Malveaux: Lake Charles Police Dept. Sergeant, Professional Standard Division
- Clifton Ivey, Jr.: Central Police Department, Asst. Police Chief
- Timothy Henderson: Private Investigator, Retired BRPD Lieutenant
- Kevin Heinz: BRPD Captain, VCU Commander
- Timothy Ballard: BRPD Lieutenant
- William Clarida: BRPD Captain
- Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief
- Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant/Training Academy Director
- Conrad Joachim: Ochsner Hospital Security
- Congalona Kersh: Sergeant, Court Liason
- Thomas Glover
Current BRPD Chief Murphy Paul says he will step down once a new chief is hired.
The deadline to apply for the position was on Friday, August 25, 2023.
Timeline of Police Chief search:
