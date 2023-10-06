Facebook
Electrical malfunction sparks early morning house fire; man hurt, 3 displaced

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was injured and three people have been displaced after an electrical malfunction sparked an early morning house fire Friday, Oct. 6.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed it happened in the 3800 block of Brady Street near N. 38th Street and Winbourne Avenue.

It started around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames and two people inside.

One person was taken to the hospital with “serious but stable burns,” according to emergency officials.

Crews worked to put the fire out while others protected homes nearby.

The home is considered a total loss but the flames were contained and did not spread to the house next door.

At 6 a.m., officials announced the fire was under control. An investigator determined an electrical malfunction was the cause.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the three displaced residents.

BRPD, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

The injured individual was taken to a hospital with “serious but stable burns,” according to emergency officials.
