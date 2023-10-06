Baton Rouge General’s pop-up pumpkin patch returns, get a free pink pumpkin

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may notice something a little unusual if you drive down Bluebonnet to commute to and from work. Thousands of pink pumpkins will be lined up on the street in front of Baton Rouge General for breast cancer awareness. Pumpkins have also popped up at their Mid City and Ascension campuses overnight.

This is Baton Rouge General’s annual Protect Your Pumpkins movement as part of the hospital’s breast cancer awareness campaign promoting annual mammograms for women 40 and over.

The public is invited to visit one of the pink pumpkin patches to take photos and to bring home a pumpkin for free to display in honor of breast cancer awareness. The hospital’s Bluebonnet location features additional photo opportunities and activities, including:

A 15-foot inflatable pink pumpkin and, new this year, a vintage truck

Pink pumpkin face painting from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and pink balloon bracelets from 2-4 p.m.

Posh Pop will be out at the patch as well, selling pink-themed gourmet popcorn.

BRG’s Arts in Medicine team will be painting ceiling tiles in honor of those who have faced breast cancer. The completed tiles will be placed in the Women’s Center.

McDonald’s coffee and sausage biscuits will be available from 6-8 a.m., while supplies last, thanks to MacLaff Inc.

Pink lemonade courtesy of Ambetter

Women can schedule a mammogram by visiting protectyourpumpkins.com or calling (225) 769-1847. They are available at all three of BRG’s campuses, as well as its imaging location on O’Neal Lane. Saturday mammograms are available at BRG Ascension. BRG will also host its signature Mammos & Mimosas event on Oct. 21.

For more information, visit protectyourpumpkins.com. And follow the #ProtectYourPumpkins movement on social media.

