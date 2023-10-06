Facebook
40-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on interstate, officials confirm

Crash on I-12 east
Crash on I-12 east(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 40-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle on I-12 Thursday afternoon according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP states that around 3:15 p.m. they responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on I-12 near O’Neal Lane.

Officials state that during an investigation a 2016 Chevrolet heavy-duty pickup was traveling east in the center lane of I-12. At the same time, Douglas Dupre, 40, walked into the roadway, entered the path of the Chevrolet, and was struck in the lane of travel.

Troopers state that Dupre suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

