1 injured in early morning house fire

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed it happened in the 3800 block of...
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed it happened in the 3800 block of Brady Street near N. 38th Street and Winbourne Avenue.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was injured in an early morning house fire Friday, Oct. 6.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed it happened in the 3800 block of Brady Street near N. 38th Street and Winbourne Avenue.

The fire started after 5:30 a.m.

Around 6 a.m., officials announced the flames were under control and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The injured individual was taken to a hospital with “serious but stable burns,” according to emergency officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

