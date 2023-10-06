1 injured in early morning house fire
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was injured in an early morning house fire Friday, Oct. 6.
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed it happened in the 3800 block of Brady Street near N. 38th Street and Winbourne Avenue.
The fire started after 5:30 a.m.
Around 6 a.m., officials announced the flames were under control and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
The injured individual was taken to a hospital with “serious but stable burns,” according to emergency officials.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
