Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

X strips headlines from news articles

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as...
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023.(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another change has come to X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Users will no longer see headlines for articles shared on the site because the site and app will no longer show them.

Without a headline, a post will lack context, but clicking on the image will link you back to the original site.

The new modification means media companies and publishers have to change the way they share content on the social media app.

X CEO Elon Musk says the change “will greatly improve the aesthetics”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash.
CRIME STOPPERS: Search underway for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
Louisiana State Police
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents arrested Joshua...
Drug bust leads to seizure of over 1K fentanyl pills, 3K THC vape pens, 23 guns, other drugs
Family announces Greg Brooks has rare form of brain cancer; TAF launches Greg Brooks Victory Fund

Latest News

Your Health: New Drugs Outsmart Cancer
YOUR HEALTH: No more chemo: New drugs outsmart cancer
Pile driving begins Oct. 5 on I-10 at City Park Lakes; what drivers, pedestrians need to know
Work will continue through March 2023.
Pile driving begins on I-10 at City Park Lakes
Tensions are running high among House Republican after an historic ouster of House Speaker...
8 House Republicans face retribution for McCarthy ouster