Sportsline Player of the Week: Zachary QB Hudson Spangler

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - WAFB’s Sportsline Player of the Week for Week 5 hails from Zachary, quarterback Hudson Spangler.

Thanks to a statement performance last Friday night up in north Louisiana against West Monroe.

Usually, when the Broncos and Rebels meet up it’s a dramatic down-to-the-wire contest. In their recent chapter, it was domination for Zachary

Spangler the quarterback for Zachary put on an air show that ended with personal career highs.

The senior completed 18 of his 27 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns.

Before last week, West Monroe’s defense allowed a combined total of 43 points.

Zachary put up 48 in one game, and it’s safe to say that Spangler read the scouting report.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.