Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Scottish authorities sign extradition order for US fugitive accused of faking his death

Scottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of...
Scottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah. In response to a freedom of information request, the Scottish government on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 said an extradition order for the man local officials refer to as Nicholas Rossi had been signed on Sept. 28.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Scottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah.

In response to a freedom of information request, the Scottish government on Thursday said an extradition order for the man local officials refer to as Nicholas Rossi had been signed on Sept. 28. The government provided no other information.

The suspect has fought a prolonged court battle to prevent his return to the United States since he was arrested in December 2021 at a Glasgow hospital, where he was being treated for COVID-19. Rossi, who insisted he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight and had never set foot on American soil, repeatedly appeared in court in a wheelchair using an oxygen mask and speaking in a British accent.

The government signed the order after Judge Norman McFadyen of Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Aug. 2 ruled that the suspect could be extradited, saying he was “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.” The man had said he was framed by authorities who took his fingerprints while he was in a coma so they could connect him to Rossi.

U.S. authorities said Rossi is one of several aliases the 36-year-old has used and that his legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian.

Alahverdian is charged with sexually assaulting a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, in 2008, according to the Utah County prosecutor’s office. The office said it found complaints alleging Alahverdian abused and threatened women in other states.

He also faces multiple complaints against him in Rhode Island for alleged domestic violence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash.
CRIME STOPPERS: Search underway for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
Louisiana State Police
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents arrested Joshua...
Drug bust leads to seizure of over 1K fentanyl pills, 3K THC vape pens, 23 guns, other drugs
Family announces Greg Brooks has rare form of brain cancer; TAF launches Greg Brooks Victory Fund

Latest News

A FedEx plane in Chattanooga, Tenn., is shown after an emergency landing overnight.
FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Chattanooga
Once the widening project is completed, there will be four travel lanes in each direction from...
Pile driving begins Oct. 5 on I-10 at City Park Lakes
The pair have been identified as Kendrick Conerly and Tevondria Solomon.
CRIME STOPPERS: TPSO searching for suspected shoplifters
According to BRPD, Sedrick Wells, 20, was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.
BRPD: 20-year-old shot, killed Tuesday night off Howell Range Ave.
Crews will start near Dalrymple and work their way toward E. Lakeshore.
Pile driving begins on I-10 at City Park Lakes