Pile driving begins Oct. 5 on I-10 at City Park Lakes; what drivers, pedestrians need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may see more action along the interstate by the lakes as you head to and from work Thursday, Oct. 5. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said crews are going to start pile driving by the City Park Lakes to allow a contractor to begin construction on the temporary trestle bridge across the lake.

This is in preparation for permanent work on the I-10 BR reconstruction and replacement widening project. Crews will start near Dalrymple and work their way toward E. Lakeshore. Once the widening project is completed, there will be four travel lanes in each direction from the I-10/I-110 interchange to Acadian Thruway.

Pile driving starts Oct. 5 and will run through Mar. 2024.

“There has been a lot of work, especially with the I-10 widening project, people keep asking, when’s it going to start? Well, it’s been ongoing for quite some time now, because we had to move utilities,” said Rodney Mallett with DOTD. “That is part of the start of most projects, that causes a lot of headache. So we have moved those utilities and put it in a duct bank along the interstate. We have set up some staging areas, the contractors have moved in some of their equipment like the big crane that you see at Dalrymple at the lakes that they’re going to be using on that trestle bridge. And then they’re going to build the trestle bridge.”

Rodney said all this will be worked on during daytime hours, but good news for you folks driving in and through the area, traffic is not expected to be impacted.

This project will not impact pedestrians around the lake, but DOTD urges you to be careful if you choose to walk, run, or bike near construction as it is an active site.

If there is a crash, construction, or an emergency repair, Mallett said 511la.org, Waze, or Google Maps have their latest information.

Learn more about the project here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.