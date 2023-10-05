Facebook
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on interstate, officials confirm

Crash on I-12 east
Crash on I-12 east(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding after a pedestrian was hit on the interstate Thursday afternoon, Oct. 5.

According to DOTD, I-12 East is closed just past O’Neal Lane because of the crash.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is responding.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

