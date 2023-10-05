Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on interstate, officials confirm
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding after a pedestrian was hit on the interstate Thursday afternoon, Oct. 5.
According to DOTD, I-12 East is closed just past O’Neal Lane because of the crash.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is responding.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
