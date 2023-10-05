Facebook
Pan-Fried Pork Chops with Apple Cider, Diced Apples

The English settling the Feliciana parishes of Louisiana brought with them from New England a taste for apples and cider in their cooking.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The English settling the Feliciana parishes of Louisiana brought with them from New England a taste for apples and cider in their cooking. Certain apple varieties grew well in Louisiana and thus cider could be produced for this dish. I can’t think of a better dish to celebrate National Pork and National Apple Months!

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients:

6 thin pork chops

2 cups apple cider

2 cups peeled, cored and diced apples

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 cup minced onions

½ cup minced celery

2 cups chicken stock

½ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

Method:

Season chops well using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Set aside. In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. When hot, add chops, a few at a time, cooking until golden brown. When done, remove and keep warm. In same oil, sauté onions, celery and apples 5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add chicken stock and cider. Bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer and return chops to the pot. Cover and cook 1–1½ hours or until chops are tender. Additional cider might be added to retain moisture. Once tender, add green onions and parsley. Continue to cook 5 minutes and serve hot.

