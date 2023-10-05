Facebook
Over 20 candidates to attend town hall ahead of election

In an effort to have more informed voters at the polls, the United Christian Faith Ministries...
In an effort to have more informed voters at the polls, the United Christian Faith Ministries Social Justice Ministry is hosting a town hall on Thursday, October 5 at 6:30 p.m.(United Christian Faith Ministries)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Election season is in full swing and early voting is already underway in the metro Baton Rouge area.

In an effort to have more informed voters at the polls, the United Christian Faith Ministries Social Justice Ministry is hosting a town hall on Thursday, October 5 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will give voters an opportunity to meet over 20 candidates from the areas listed below, along with a breakdown of the amendments by The Power Coalition:

  • Lieutenant Governor
  • Treasurer
  • Secretary of State
  • State Representative District 62
  • State Representative District 63
  • State Representative District 68
  • State Representative District 70
  • 19th JDC Division D
  • 19th JCD Division E
  • Sheriff
  • Clerk of Court
  • BESE

The town hall is happening at 9229 N. Ridgewood Drive in Baton Rouge.

