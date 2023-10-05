Over 20 candidates to attend town hall ahead of election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Election season is in full swing and early voting is already underway in the metro Baton Rouge area.

In an effort to have more informed voters at the polls, the United Christian Faith Ministries Social Justice Ministry is hosting a town hall on Thursday, October 5 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will give voters an opportunity to meet over 20 candidates from the areas listed below, along with a breakdown of the amendments by The Power Coalition:

Lieutenant Governor

Treasurer

Secretary of State

State Representative District 62

State Representative District 63

State Representative District 68

State Representative District 70

19th JDC Division D

19th JCD Division E

Sheriff

Clerk of Court

BESE

The town hall is happening at 9229 N. Ridgewood Drive in Baton Rouge.

