Officials lengthen opening times for Grosse Tete, Bayou Sorrel bridges

Bayou Sorrel Bridge
Bayou Sorrel Bridge(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Grosse Tete Bridge and the Bayou Sorrel Bridge will remain open to marine traffic for longer periods of time over the next few months to allow passage of two or three boats if necessary, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office made this announcement on Thursday, Oct. 5, after being informed of the operational changes by the La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

Officials said they are making these changes to relieve marine congestion on the Intracoastal Waterway due to the closure of the Lock in New Orleans.

RELATED: Significant adjustment in saltwater wedge timeline delays some impacts by nearly a month, if at all

Curfews for school bus traffic will remain in place, officials confirmed.

RELATED: Mississippi River saltwater intrusion will not impact Baton Rouge drinking water

