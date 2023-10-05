Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Judge tosses challenge to Louisiana’s age verification law aimed at porn websites

PHOTO: Person typing on the computer, Photo Date: March 2017
PHOTO: Person typing on the computer, Photo Date: March 2017(Source: Pixabay)
By KEVIN MCGILL
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An adult entertainment group’s lawsuit against a Louisiana law requiring sexually explicit websites to verify the ages of their viewers was dismissed Wednesday by a federal judge. But opponents of the law say they will likely appeal.

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan in New Orleans ruled that the state officials named in the lawsuit — state public safety secretary James LeBlanc, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne and Attorney General Jeff Landry — cannot be sued because they don’t have a duty to enforce the act, which allows violators to be sued and face civil penalties.

Morgan said granting an injunction against the three state officials wouldn’t prevent people from suing content providers who fail to verify their viewers’ age.

Opponents of the law plan an appeal. Similar laws have been passed and are being challenged in other states. In Texas, a federal judge recently struck down such a law. A challenge to a similar law in Utah has so far failed.

“As with Utah, the Louisiana ruling is fairly limited, and only applies to whether we can bring a pre-enforcement challenge against the law, or whether we have to wait until a suit is brought. While we disagree, and will appeal, it’s not at all a ruling on the merits of the law, which are still clearly unconstitutional,” Mike Stabile, spokesman for the Free Speech Coalition, said in an email. He later amended the statement to say an appeal is likely.

The law passed in 2022 subjects such websites to damage lawsuits and state civil penalties as high as $5,000 a day. if they fail to verify that users are at least 18 years old by requiring the use of digitized, state-issued driver’s licenses or other methods.

Opponents say the law could chill free speech because the terms are so vague that providers wouldn’t be able to decipher “material harmful to minors.” They say the laws can, in effect, deny access to websites by adults who don’t have state-issued ID or are reluctant to use online verification methods because of the fear of having their information hacked.

In addition to the Free Speech Coalition, the Louisiana plaintiffs include three providers of sexually explicit content, and a woman who lives in Louisiana but doesn’t have state ID and does not want to lose access to adult sites.

RELATED STORIES
Louisiana gets sued over its age verification law for porn sites
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash.
CRIME STOPPERS: Search underway for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
Louisiana State Police
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents arrested Joshua...
Drug bust leads to seizure of over 1K fentanyl pills, 3K THC vape pens, 23 guns, other drugs
Family announces Greg Brooks has rare form of brain cancer; TAF launches Greg Brooks Victory Fund

Latest News

10 people sentenced after investigation into drug trafficking ring based in Ascension Parish
In an effort to have more informed voters at the polls, the United Christian Faith Ministries...
Over 20 candidates to attend town hall ahead of election
BRPD offers self-defense classes for women in October
Matt Williams provides your Thursday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, October 5