JACQUES TALK: Richard Dickson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Richard Dickson is the most productive tight end in LSU school history with 90 receptions for 952 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dickson holds the LSU tight end records for receptions (90), yards (952) and touchdowns (10).

He was a four-year starter at tight end for the Tigers and played in 50 games with 35 starts.

These days Dickson serves as a radio personality for the LSU football, including the postgame call-in show.

