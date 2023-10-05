Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Richard Dickson

Richard Dickson is the most productive tight end in LSU school history with 90 receptions for 952 yards and 10 touchdowns.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dickson holds the LSU tight end records for receptions (90), yards (952) and touchdowns (10).

He was a four-year starter at tight end for the Tigers and played in 50 games with 35 starts.

These days Dickson serves as a radio personality for the LSU football, including the postgame call-in show.

