Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former Loranger teacher accused of giving birth to student’s child out on bond

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORANGER, La. (WVUE) - A former Loranger Middle School teacher accused of having sex and becoming pregnant by a student is out on bond.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Morgan Freche’s total bond was set at $155,000. She is also required to wear an ankle monitor.

Last week…Freche resigned from Loranger Middle School after deputies began investigating reports that a 17-year-old fathered a child with her.

READ MORE Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash.
CRIME STOPPERS: Search underway for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
Louisiana State Police
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents arrested Joshua...
Drug bust leads to seizure of over 1K fentanyl pills, 3K THC vape pens, 23 guns, other drugs
Family announces Greg Brooks has rare form of brain cancer; TAF launches Greg Brooks Victory Fund

Latest News

PHOTO: Person typing on the computer, Photo Date: March 2017
Judge tosses challenge to Louisiana’s age verification law aimed at porn websites
10 people sentenced after investigation into drug trafficking ring based in Ascension Parish
In an effort to have more informed voters at the polls, the United Christian Faith Ministries...
Over 20 candidates to attend town hall ahead of election
BRPD offers self-defense classes for women in October