Finally going to feel like Fall soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our first Fall storm system will be moving through the local area over the next few days. The leading edge of the trough moves through today with sct’d showers and a rumble or two of thunder.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 5 (WAFB)

Severe weather is not anticipated. Not everyone will see rain, but those that do will only pick up less than 0.5″ on average. A localized bullseye here and there of 1″+ can’t be totally ruled out.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 5 (WAFB)

Enough moisture will linger into Friday to produce an occasional light shower, but most of the measurable rainfall will occur today and tonight.

A cold front delivering our temperature change arrives late Friday. This sets the stage for a Fall feeling weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will only reach the mid to upper 70°s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 5 (WAFB)

Clouds and breezy winds will remain for Saturday making for not the prettiest day, but we just want some comfort for a change so I doubt many will complain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 5 (WAFB)

It will be cool out the door early on Sunday and Monday as morning lows dip into the upper 40°s to low 50°s. Some youngsters will probably want a light jacket or sweatshirt for the morning carpool/pickup. The really nice temperatures won’t last long as we see a warming trend by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will rise into the mid 80°s for midweek. Our next cold front will arrive next Friday. Right now, long-range models are uncertain on rain chances so that part of the forecast remains low confidence. It does look like another nice temperature drop into the following weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 5 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.