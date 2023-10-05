EBR Schools hosting hiring events to fill district wide openings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we inch closer to the middle of the school year, some East Baton Rouge Parish Public School students still don’t have teachers in their classrooms. We’re looking at the impact it’s having on schools and what recruitment efforts the district is making.

Ashley Murphy is excited about teaching dual enrollment and advanced placement biology for her 13th year.

“The kids. The relationship building and making content accessible to them is really what I strive for,” said Murphy.

But making content accessible can be challenging when her department at Liberty High School is short staffed.

“It’s a little leery at some point because the kids are coming to me and they’re like, ‘hey, can you help me with this?’ and I have my own students and balancing tutoring and making videos,” said Murphy.

Principal Brandon Levatino is still looking for biology and chemistry teachers this school year. He said it’s hard on the students, “It makes you feel guilty as a principal when you can’t promise that every single kid is sitting in front of a certified teacher every single day,” and staff like Murphy, “That leads to teaching having to use their planning periods to cover classes,” said Murphy. “The kids feel that they’re not getting that one-on-one support and so they’re getting it in bits and pieces.”

Liberty High is not the only school in the district looking to fill vacancies. Recruitment Manager for East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools Eward Roberts said they’ve been hosting hiring events every week. Right now, they’re hiring a wide range of people from teachers to bus drivers.

“We have openings with those people who come into contact with our student’s day to day and those are the vacancies we’re trying to fill,” said Roberts.

Levatino is hopeful he’ll find more educators soon.

“If you care about kids, all the rest we can fill in and so we’re just looking for people who are qualified to give it a chance,” said Levatino.

A chance to show new staff how rewarding this career can be.

“Seeing them use tools that you prepared them with to navigate adulthood is probably one of the greatest things,” said Murphy.

EBR School’s next hiring event is Saturday, October 7. It’ll be from 9 a.m. to noon at Broadmoor Elementary School. They’re offering stipends and on the spot job offers for qualified candidates.

