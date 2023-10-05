EBR residents can get rid of hazardous materials on drop-off day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents living in East Baton Rouge Parish can get rid of their hazardous materials this weekend.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced that the City-Parish’s Fall 2023 Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The semi-annual collection day is happening at LSU’s Touchdown Village Parking Lot on South Quad Dr., across from Engineering Lane. Residents should remain in their vehicles while workers collect their materials.

Only East Baton Rouge Parish residents presenting valid identification can participate. Commercial waste will not be accepted.

View a list of accepted items below:

For more information, click here or contact the City-Parish Department of Environmental Services at (225) 389-4865.

