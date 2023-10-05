CRIME STOPPERS: Police, family still searching for answers in man’s unsolved homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is still searching for answers in connection to a man’s death back in early July.

Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Plank Road in regards to a shooting around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 8.

According to BRPD, William Clemmons, 56, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives are now asking the public for help solving this homicide. The shooter and motive remain unknown.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

