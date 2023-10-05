Cold front delivers scattered showers, then much cooler temps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be a day of transition in our weather as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Clouds will increase and scattered showers will be possible.

Best rain chances likely hold off until late today and tonight, allowing highs to still top out near 90° in many neighborhoods.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered rains will remain possible from tonight into early Friday, but rain chances should gradually diminish tomorrow as a cold front sinks southward toward the coast. Friday will be our last day of above normal temperatures for a while, with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

Fall weather finally arrives this weekend compliments of Friday’s front. Highs on both days are only expected to reach the upper 70s, with lows dipping into the low 50s by Sunday morning. In fact, some areas could even sneak into the upper 40s Sunday and/or Monday, especially north of Baton Rouge.

Extended Outlook

A quiet pattern is expected into the first half of next week, with temperatures slowly moderating. By the end of the week, uncertainty increases in regards to rain chances. There is some potential for low pressure to move west-to-east across the Gulf of Mexico and deliver some rain to our area, but model guidance shows a large range of possible scenarios with that low.

Tropical Update

Philippe continues to track northward over the western Atlantic. The official forecast shows it passing close to Bermuda in a day or two and then eventually tracking near the Canadian Maritimes and/or Maine as a non-tropical low over the weekend.

Farther east, the National Hurricane Center notes that a tropical wave is expected to emerge from Africa by Friday. That disturbance is currently given a 30% chance of development.

