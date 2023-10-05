BRPD offers self-defense classes for women in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department wants to teach women how to defend themselves from an attacker.

The department announced there will be 4 dates in October when ladies can attend the Equalizer Women’s Self-defense program, which is described as a self-defense course specifically for women.

The cost to attend is free.

According to BRPD, the program empowers women to recognize and avoid violent situations. It also gives them the tools needed to survive and escape physically violent behavior if they are attacked.

The course consists of 4 classes total on the following dates:

- October 6 - October 11 - October 16 - October 18

Each class is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The classes will be held inside BRPD’s training facility located off of the Airline Highway entrance driveway, near the Clerk of Court.

BRPD is encouraging all women ages 13 and up to take the course taught by certified law enforcement officers.

Organizers say you should dress comfortably and bring a snack or a drink.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.