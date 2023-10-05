Facebook
Baker councilmember proposes the regulation of short-term rentals

A city leader in Baker is proposing a unique way to tackle blighted properties.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A city leader in Baker is proposing a unique way to tackle blighted properties.

Glenda Bryant, a city councilmember, is encourages people with property in Baker to fix up their homes and use them as short-term rentals.

Bryant believes cleaning up properties to become short-term rentals will also help cut down on blight. A few areas near Baker have recently created regulations of their own.

“We’re never going to be able to conquer it all, but airbnbs is a way to limit blight. It is also a way to beautify our city to attract other businesses to come to our city,” Glenda Bryant said, Councilmember.

Baker is a small but growing city with a population of more than twelve thousand people.

Supporters say with the proximity to the airport and Southern University, there could be a lot of interest from people looking for short-term rentals.

There will be a public meeting in the coming weeks.

