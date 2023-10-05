After Comite River cleaning project complete, officials expect work to clear debris from Amite River to begin soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge City-Parish officials announced on Wednesday, October 4, that they have completed the Comite River Cleaning Project, removing close to 8000 tons of debris from that body of water alone.

But now because that project is officially done, some folks are wondering when the Amite River could get some much-needed love to prevent their homes from possibly flooding.

Last August, an agreement was reached with East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks on a roughly 3-million-dollar project to clean and snag the Amite River from Bayou Manchac to the St. Helena Parish line.

And while work has not started yet on that, it could be happening sooner than most think.

“The Amite River is full of sediment, it’s very shallow in different spots. So, I think this is going to make a huge difference, especially for the west part of Livingston Parish, and certainly to the eastern part of East Baton Rouge Parish,” said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.

Ricks says while the agreement has been in place for more than a year now, FEMA had to approve everything since they’re the ones funding the project.

“It’s all now approved, then you got to wait on the Army Corps of Engineers to give you a permit, we got that two weeks ago. So, now we’re mobilizing getting ready to actually start the project,” said Ricks.

There’s a sense of peace and quiet behind the homes in the River Run neighborhood in Denham Springs.

“Yeah, it’s a great place, I’m close to Baton Rouge, and Denham’s that way and Baton Rouge is that way,” said Jackie Covington.

Jackie Covington has lived on her property for 25 years now.

It backs up to the Amite River, and everyone knows all too well what happened to the rivers during the great flood of 2016.

“Came back and it had like 4 to 5 feet in the house. And I’m built up quite a bit, about 18 inches, but it still flooded,” said Covington.

She doesn’t live in fear anymore, and basically has a ‘Let Go, Let God’ mentality these days.

“Only thing I’ve ever said is if it floods again, I’m not coming back,” said Covington.

Broome and Ricks previously said the cooperative endeavor agreement would remove trees and debris from the Amite River, improving water flow and drainage.

“Would be, would help a lot,” said Covington..

With the clearing of roughly 32 miles of the Amite River project apparently about to start, President Ricks says anything will help.

“I think all these 3 or 4 projects together are going to make a difference for us. Will it solve all our problems, no. But it’s going to make a huge difference for us, because again that water’s got to go somewhere,” said Ricks.

“Anything that they could do to clean it up would help a lot, yeah. I just would hate to see all of Denham go through what we went through in 2016, because that was unreal, bad,” said Covington.

A spokesperson with the city-parish gave us a statement on the future of the Amite River cleaning project, “We hope there will be an announcement as soon as possible.”

