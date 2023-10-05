Facebook
2 soldiers who died in crash on way to training area identified

Two soldiers were killed and a dozen others were injured when a transport vehicle flipped over in Alaska Monday, according to the U.S. Army.
By Nolin Ainsworth, Lex Yelverton and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALCHA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Two soldiers were killed and a dozen others were injured when a transport vehicle flipped over in Alaska Monday, according to the U.S. Army.

The Army has identified the soldiers as Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans, 23, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Londell, Missouri.

Both soldiers joined the army in July 2020 and arrived in Alaska early in 2021. Both were members of the 11th Airborne Division based at Fort Wainwright.

According to Army officials, 17 soldiers were riding in a transport vehicle when it flipped over on a dirt road heading into the Yukon Training Area.

“At some point, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it flipped,” Army spokesperson John Pennell said.

First responders gave initial medical treatment before the injured soldiers were taken to the hospital.

“We’re all grieving and kind of doing what we can to support the families,” Pennell said. “Anytime we lose our soldiers, it’s a tragic event for the family, for the fellow soldiers, for the soldiers’ friends. Essentially the entire 11th Airborne Division family is grieving the loss of these two soldiers and preparing to step forward for the families they’ve left behind.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

