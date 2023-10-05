10 people sentenced after investigation into drug trafficking ring based in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The United States Department of Justice announced ten people were sentenced to serve time in federal prison for drug and gun charges after an extensive federal, state, and local investigation.

The investigation was led by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and was aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Ascension Parish and surrounding areas.

According to officials, Reshide Wooden, age 26, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, was sentenced to 235 months imprisonment in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Court further sentenced Wooden to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.

Rokedrick Tyrell Williby, age 32, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, was sentenced to 128 months imprisonment in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The Court further sentenced Williby to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.

Denzel Dionte Gray, age 30, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, was sentenced to 140 months imprisonment in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Court further sentenced Gray to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.

Malcolm Oliver, Jr., age 33, of Napoleonville, Louisiana, was sentenced to 190 months imprisonment in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The Court further sentenced Oliver to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.

Kelly Derrell Jones, age 41, of Gonzales, Louisiana, was sentenced to 46 months imprisonment in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Court further sentenced Jones to serve four years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.

David Burnell Lewis, age 38, of Gonzales, Louisiana, was sentenced to 28 months imprisonment in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. The Court further sentenced Lewis to serve four years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.

Christopher Dee Harrod, age 42, of Prairieville, Louisiana, was sentenced to 96 months imprisonment in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Court further sentenced Harrod to serve four years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.

Blain Joseph Slayton, age 30, of Gonzales, Louisiana, was sentenced to 46 months imprisonment in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Court further sentenced Slayton to serve four years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.

Robert Jason Slayton, age 52, of Plaquemine, Louisiana, was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Court further sentenced Slayton to serve three years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.

Raven Harris, age 36, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment in federal prison following her conviction for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Court further sentenced Harris to serve two years of supervised release following her term of imprisonment.

Through their pleas, the defendants admitted involvement in a conspiracy to distribute kilogram quantities of methamphetamine between October and December 2021. During that time, Wooden would obtain large quantities of methamphetamine from Williby, Jones, and others and then distributed the methamphetamine, for profit, to Gray, Oliver, Harrod, Lewis, Blain Slayton, Robert Slayton, and others for further distribution to customers within the Middle District of Louisiana. Agents were able to dismantle the organization on December 8, 2021, when they executed search warrants at residences and seized over 20 pounds of pure methamphetamine from Wooden and Harris’ apartment, which Williby had just distributed to Wooden, and multiple firearms. Wooden also pled guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Harris pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine related to the drugs located in her residence on December 8, 2021.

This investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and task force officers from Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Baton Rouge Police Department with critical assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service, the United States Marshals Service, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Gonzales Police Department, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. This matter is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jessica Jarreau, who also serves as Deputy Chief of the Organized and Violent Crime Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.